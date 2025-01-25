Nigeria U19 Cricket Team receives $5,000 boost ahead of super six clash with England

The Nigeria U19 Cricket Team, also known as the Junior Female Yellow Greens, has received a $5,000 financial boost from the National Sports Commission (NSC) ahead of their crucial ICC T20 World Cup Super-Six clash against England on Saturday in Malaysia.

The announcement was made by NSC Director General, Hon. Bukola Olopade, during his visit to the team in Malaysia. The Junior Yellow Greens, who made history as the first Nigerian cricket team to compete at any World Cup level, have already captured global attention with a stunning victory over New Zealand in the group stage. Speaking to the players, Hon. Olopade praised their performance and conveyed the nation’s pride and support. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko send their best wishes and pride in your achievements. The entire country is behind you. If you beat England, there will be even more rewards waiting,” Olopade said.

The $5,000 contribution is part of efforts to motivate the team, with Olopade promising additional incentives for every victory in the tournament. He also made a personal contribution of $1,000 to team captain Lucky Piety to fulfill her request for a laptop. The Junior Yellow Greens, now advancing to face England and Ireland in the Super Six stage, continue to inspire hope as they pursue further success in the tournament. Nigeria Cricket Federation President Uyi Akpata was commended by Olopade for his efforts in grassroots cricket development, which have been key to the team’s historic achievements.

As Nigeria’s cricket journey gains momentum, the country eagerly awaits the outcome of Saturday’s high-stakes match.