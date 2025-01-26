NSCDC arrests eight suspects with stolen crude in Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested eight suspects over illegal dealings in petroleum products and vandalisation of public infrastructure in Rivers State. NSCDC Commandant in Rivers State, Joachim Okafor disclosed this while briefing journalists in his office in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He said the suspects arrested in different parts of the state were conveying illegally refined petroleum products and vandalized concrete rods used for manhole and hedge beams and metals suspected to have been vandalised from public facilities. Okafor stated that the Command’s Anti-Vandal Unit and Tactical Team impounded five vehicles including three trucks used in conveying stolen crude and vandalized metals.

He said the Command is currently interrogating the suspects to unravel their sponsors, adding that its fight against economic sabotage and vandalization of critical national assets and infrastructure has taken a new dimension. “At the end of investigation, all suspects found wanting will be charged to court and prosecuted accordingly,” Okafor said.

“We also wish to warn potential vandals to have rethink and stay away from sabotaging critical national assets and infrastructure otherwise our eagle-eye operatives will definitely fish them out. “We are also calling on the general public to volunteer useful information if they notice unusual movement in their neighbourhood, as security is everybody’s business.”