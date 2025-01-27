Deputy Speaker Kalu mourns victims of Enugu tanker explosion, urges FG on road rehabilitation

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has expressed profound grief over the tragic fuel tanker explosion in Enugu State, which claimed multiple lives and left several others injured. The devastating incident occurred on Saturday along the 9th Mile 82 Division Expressway in the Ugwuonyeama area when a tanker laden with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) collided with vehicles and erupted in flames.

In a statement, Hon. Kalu extended his condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Enugu State, praying for strength and comfort during this difficult time. Recalling a similar recent tragedy in Niger State, the Deputy Speaker called on the Federal Government to expedite the rehabilitation of the 9th Mile Expressway and other critical roadways to prevent further occurrences. He emphasized the importance of implementing safety measures and educating citizens to avert such incidents. Additionally, Kalu urged relevant government agencies to provide relief materials for the affected families and ensure proper care for the injured.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of the fuel tanker explosion in Enugu State, which claimed many lives and injured others,” Kalu said. “This horrific incident, happening just days after a similar explosion in Niger State, highlights the urgent need for action. It’s been one death too many.” He continued, “I urge the Federal Government to address the deplorable state of our roads, particularly the 9th Mile Expressway, and to prioritize safety measures and public awareness. We must act now to prevent further tragedies.”

The Deputy Speaker assured that the National Assembly would continue to support the Federal Government through budgetary allocations and legislative measures to address such issues effectively.