Eniola Bolaji clinches Gold at Egypt Para Badminton International 2025

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has celebrated Nigerian athlete Eniola Bolaji for her remarkable victory at the Egypt Para Badminton International 2025. Bolaji secured the gold medal in the women’s SL3 category with a dominant performance, defeating Sweden’s Hillevi Salomonsson in straight sets (21-1, 21-2). In a statement, signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Director General NSC, Kola Daniel, the Director General of the NSC commended Bolaji for her resilience, determination, and excellence, describing her as a beacon of inspiration for millions of Nigerians.

“Bolaji’s achievement is a testament to the power of hard work, discipline, and dedication. She has proven once again that Nigerian athletes can compete and triumph on the global stage,” the Director General stated. The DG also praised the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) for their dedication to nurturing talent and promoting the sport. He highlighted the leadership of BFN President Francis Orbih as instrumental in Bolaji’s success and the growth of badminton in Nigeria. “This victory reflects the exceptional work being done by the BFN. Congratulations to the entire federation for this monumental achievement,” he added.

Bolaji’s road to gold included commanding victories over Shahinda Mohamed (21-7, 21-2), Basma Nabil-Fawzy (21-6, 21-4), and Elizabeth Puma (21-2, 21-4), further cementing her status as one of the world’s leading Para Badminton athletes. According to the Badminton World Federation, Bolaji has competed in 10 international championships over the past two years, winning all of them—a streak that underscores her unparalleled talent and consistency.

The NSC reiterated its commitment to supporting Nigerian athletes and ensuring they continue to excel on the global stage.