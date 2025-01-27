Obasa absent from plenary as Meranda, Assembly members display united front

Mudashiru Obasa was absent from plenary on Monday despite insisting that he remained the speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly following his impeachment. This was after it was reported that the Assembly instructed its officials to henceforth, present valid identity cards to access the premises, signalling tightened security at the complex.

There was also a heavy presence of police officers around the Assembly premises on Monday. Today’s plenary is the third session presided over by Meranda since Obasa’s removal, with the former speaker absent at the last two sittings. At plenary on Monday, the rest of the members, 39 in number, including the current Speaker, Mojisola Meranda were seen gathering within the premises of the assembly for a group photograph.

The photograph is to clear the air about speculations doing the rounds; that the house has now been divided since Obasa broke his silence about his impeachment. The embattled former speaker had over the weekend, insisted that he remained the speaker of the Lagos Assembly. He argued that his impeachment did not follow due process.

It is expected that Meranda will today, appoint chairmen to head standing committees that will oversee activities of the Ministries Departments and Agencies in Lagos State.