Obasa: Lagos Assembly tightens security as plenary holds Monday

The Lagos State House of Assembly has instructed its officials to present valid identity cards to access the premises, signalling a move to tighten security at the complex. The development comes in the wake of ongoing controversies following the impeachment of the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Our correspondent who visited the Assembly complex on Monday, said although there is currently calm in the area as plenary resumes today, a notice to staff signed by Omotayo Adekemi on behalf of the Ag. Clerk of the House, Taiwo Ottun stated that, “Regarding management directives, all staff members and legislative aides must present valid identity cards to access the House premises. Ottun emphasised that entry will be denied to anyone without a valid identity card.

He said the Lagos State Police Command has also promised to maintain order in the state irrespective of what transpires at the assembly. The new directive is coming two days after Obasa broke his silence, insisting that he remained the speaker until the due process was followed. Obasa was removed by the majority of House members on January 13, 2025, following allegations of misconduct and financial misappropriation. He was subsequently replaced by the Deputy Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

Meanwhile, members of the Lagos State House are expected to hold a plenary session Monday. Today’s plenary will be the third session presided over by Meranda since Obasa’s removal, with the former speaker absent at the last two sittings.