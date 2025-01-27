Reps summon Real Estate Developer over alleged land grabbing in Port Harcourt

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has summoned Ifeanyi Emenike of FGlobal Properties Limited to appear before it on January 30, 2025, to address allegations of land grabbing and inciting violence in Rumueme, Port Harcourt.

The summons follows a petition filed by Collins Adele on behalf of 23 beneficiaries of a Federal Government land scheme in the area. According to the petition, armed thugs allegedly sent by Emenike have been preventing the allottees from developing their properties. The thugs, reportedly armed with guns, machetes, and other dangerous weapons, allegedly threatened to kill anyone attempting to work on the land.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Mike Etaba, emphasized that Emenike’s absence on the scheduled date could lead to the case being decided in his absence. This development underscores the government’s commitment to addressing land disputes and ensuring that citizens’ rights to legally allocated lands are protected.

Special Legislative Assistant to the Speaker and Head of Media for the Public Petitions Committee, Chooks Oko confirmed the invitation in a statement.