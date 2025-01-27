Timileyin Ajayi pleads not guilty to Salome Adaidu’s murder

Timileyin Ajayi, the suspected killer of Salome Adaidu, has been arraigned at the High Court of Justice, Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital. He was charged with one count of culpable homicide punishable by death, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria. He was arraigned on Monday before Justice Simon Aboki. Upon arraignment, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the allegation.

The 32-year-old was apprehended for the murder of his alleged girlfriend, Adaidu, a 24-year-old member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who served at Nicon Insurance in the Nation’s capital, Abuja, before her death. Salome was murdered when she visited the suspect at his house in the Papalana axis at New Karshi in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The police had paraded Ajayi alongside the knife and machetes he used to commit the crime.

Timi was nabbed Sunday, January 12, 2025, while trying to dispose of the head of Salome after killing her and dismembering her body parts when she visited him at his house. Answering questions in an exclusive interview, when asked if he killed Salome, he answered “Yes”, narrating that it wasn’t planned but it is because they don’t have each other all the time.

“I killed her because we don’t have each other all the time, it’s not something I planned. It happened on that day and it happened. Not that I have the plan in mind, she was cheating. She hides most of the things from me most time. I got to know from her phone. I saw her chats with other guys on the phone, that was why I decided,” he said.

When probed further, he said he has no regrets in committing the crime. He said, no. “I don’t have any regrets because life is reciprocal that is what I thought, if you must do something to someone, you have to be reciprocal with that person. You have to understand what that person is going through so that you can actually put yourself in the position that the person is going through, that is why I don’t have any regrets because we were actually compatible.”