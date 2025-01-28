AFCON 2025: Nigeria drawn against Tunisia, Tanzania, Uganda

The Super Eagles have been drawn against Tunisia, Tanzania and Uganda for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The Nigerian team was drawn in Group C during the ceremony that was held in Morocco on Monday. The mouthwatering encounter in the group will see Nigeria battling against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

Champions on home soil in 2004, Tunisia eliminated Nigeria in the semi-final before defeating Morocco in the final. The Tunisian team also knocked out Nigeria in the Round of 16 of AFCON 2021 in Cameroon. Nigeria defeated Tunisia 4-2 on its way to the AFCON final against Cameroon in Lagos in 2000. Though Nigeria and Tunisia are the more accomplished teams in Group C, the East African teams of Tanzania and Uganda will likely challenge for the two automatic qualifying spots.

There are no less exciting fixtures in the other groups, with host nation Morocco leading Group A alongside Mali, Zambia, and Comoros. The Group B is also packed with heavyweights consisting of Egypt, South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe who will have a lot to prove in the group. In Group D, 2021 champions Senegal will battle it out with DR Congo, Benin, and Botswana, while Group E sees Algeria drawn against Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, and Sudan.

The defending champions, Ivory Coast will be hoping to outwit Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique to kickstart the defence of the title they won at home last year. As countdown for the tournament which will hold in December in Morocco begins, Nigerians fans will be hoping that the Super Eagles who narrowly lost in the last final to Ivory Coast will go one step better in Morocco. Malian tactician, Eric Chelle, who was recently appointed to lead the Super Eagles, was present during Monday’s draw in Morocco.

Chelle will be aiming to join Otto Gloria, Clemens Westerhof and Stephen Keshi, in the league of managers to win the AFCON trophy for Nigeria.

CAF president Patrick Motsepe from South Africa told reporters he believes the first AFCON to span two years will also be the most successful. “I am extremely excited about the AFCON in Morocco — it is going to be the most successful yet. Ivory Coast raised the bar last year and now we must reach even greater heights. Originally slated for mid-2025, the tournament had to be delayed because to avoid clashing with the maiden edition of the revamped FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

“The new dates will not affect the tournament. Africa boasts many exceptionally talented footballers and all of them will be in Morocco,” added Motsepe.