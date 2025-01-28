Lagos, FG sign MoU on 68km rail project connecting VI, Lekki, Ajah

The Lagos State Government said it has signed a MoU with the Federal Government’s Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) to kick-start exploratory work on the development of the Green Line project. The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy. Gbenga Omotoso made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

He added that the 68 km Green Line once completed will connect Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone. He recalled that in 2024, the State Government completed 36 road projects, including bridges, link bridges, and pedestrian infrastructure noting that it also has over 51 other road projects that are at various stages of development, across all five divisions of the State.

According to the Government spokesperson, these include the Arowojobe Link Bridge and Approach Road, Mende, Maryland; Sand Zero Road, Oyingbo; Platinum Road, Igbokusu; Babafemi Dada Bridge and adjoining roads – Yinka Folarin, Jamiu Lawal, and Shalom Academy Road Network, Samuel Ekundayo Road, and Abaranje Road. Others are Eluku Street/Mosafejo, Agbowa Ikosi, Adamo-Akanun-Agunfoye Lugbusi Roads, Oba Dosunmu Road, Ikeja GRA, Oduduwa Way and Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja GRA, Sasegbon Street, Ikeja GRA, Alternative Route to Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza, Sobo Arobiodu Street, Ikeja GRA and Lekki-Epe Expressway (Phase IIA and Phase IIB).

Under its Bus Reform Initiative (BRI), the present administration is developing new BRT Bus terminals, with ongoing projects at various stages of completion. The detailed engineering design and construction of the Abule Egba Bus Terminal are progressing well. Similarly, work on the Iyana Ipaja Bus Terminal is advancing, while the Ajah Bus Terminals and Depots, along with the Addo Road Junction Improvement and Pedestrian Bridge, are nearing completion. Additionally, the construction of BRT infrastructure along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway is progressing, with the section from Doyin Orile to Mile 2 currently under development.

The Commissioner averred that history was made last year with the completion and commissioning of the first phase of the 27-kilometer Red Line rail. This rail line, on which passenger operations commenced on October 15, 2024, is expected to serve 500,000 passengers per day. The initial phase covers a 27-kilometer stretch from Agbado in Ogun State to Oyingbo in Lagos, with eight stations at key areas (Agbado, Iju, Agege, Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Yaba, and Oyingbo), four vehicular overpasses, three Pedestrian Bridges, and integration with Ikeja, Oshodi, Yaba and Oyingbo Bus Terminals, among other features.

Omotoso added that the plan of the administration is to connect the Red Line with the Blue Line, revealing that work has also commenced on the second phase of the Blue Line, which will extend it from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.