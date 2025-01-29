Champions League set for dramatic finale – how it stands

The Champions League’s inaugural league phase is set for an exciting final day with 25 of the 36 teams still awaiting their fate. All 18 games will be played at the same time – at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, with 16 matches having something on the line.

Manchester City are in major danger of elimination after last week’s 4-2 defeat at Paris St-Germain, while Liverpool are through, Arsenal are almost there and Aston Villa and Celtic – who meet – are somewhere in between. The ‘as it stands’ table will be constantly updating with teams’ hopes potentially relying on other results. It marks the first season of the new format, a change from the old four-team groups with two going through from each – where sometimes there was nothing to play for by the end.

“It’s been brilliant, instead of the borefest we’ve had for years on the last matchday,” wrote ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on social media.

Which teams have qualified – and who is out?

Top-eight guaranteed: Liverpool, Barcelona

Top-24 guaranteed (at least): Arsenal, Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Monaco, Feyenoord, Lille, Brest, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, Celtic

Uncertain of progression: PSV, Club Brugge, Benfica, PSG, Sporting, Stuttgart, Manchester City, Dinamo Zagreb, Shakhtar Donetsk

Eliminated: Bologna, Sparta Prague, Leipzig, Girona, Red Star Belgrade, Sturm Graz, Salzburg, Slovan Bratislava, Young Boys