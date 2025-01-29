Confusion as Anyanwu, Okoye’s supporters clash at PDP BoT meeting

There was chaos at the National Secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Wednesday when supporters of Samuel Anyanwu, the embattled National Secretary of the party, and those of Udeh Okoye, who is also laying claim to the office of the National Secretary, clashed during the party’s Board of Trustees meeting.

The BoT meeting was presided over by the chairman, Adolphus Wabara, and it was attended by other prominent members including the acting national chairman of the party, Umar Damagun; ex-Niger governor, Babangida Aliyu; ex-Kaduna governor, Ahmed Markafi; and ex-Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido.

The BoT, being the conscience of the party, had called the meeting to address the issue of the national secretary that has split the PDP National Working Committee into two groups. However, the BoT meeting was disrupted when warring members of both camps violently clashed over the unsettled matter.

Security has since been beefed up at the Wadata Plaza, with an increased presence of police and officers of the Department of State Services. Soldiers and officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) were also seen at the venue.