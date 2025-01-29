ECOWAS recognises Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso exit, grants visa-free movement

West African regional bloc ECOWAS on Wednesday officially recognised the exit of three of its former members Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic which became effective today, January 29, 2025, upon the expiration of a one-year notice period. However, in “the spirit of regional solidarity”, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) asked its member countries to still recognise the national passports of the three exiting countries bearing the ECOWAS logo until further notice.

In a statement, ECOWAS Authority also said its doors remain open for more engagements with the three countries and thus requested its member states to:

“a) recognize National passports and identity cards bearing ECOWAS logo held by the citizens of Burkina Faso, the Republic of Mali and the Republic of Niger, until further notice.

“b) continue to treat goods and services coming from the three countries in accordance with the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS) and investment policy.

“c) allow citizens of the three affected countries to continue to enjoy the right of visa-free movement, residence and establishment in accordance with the ECOWAS protocols until further notice.

“d) provide full support and cooperation to ECOWAS officials from the three countries in the course of their assignments for the Community.”

“These arrangements will be in place until the full determination of the modalities of our future engagement with the three countries by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government. “The Commission has set up a structure to facilitate discussions on these modalities with each of the three countries. This message is necessary to avoid confusion and disruption in the lives and businesses of our people during this transition period,” the statement concluded.

Their departure from the bloc, alongside Mali, has fractured the region and is leaving the ECOWAS grouping with an uncertain future. The three junta-led countries formally notified ECOWAS of their plan for an “immediate” withdrawal in January 2024, citing the organisation’s excessive dependence on France in particular. Paris has become the common enemy of the three juntas, which now favour partnerships with countries such as Russia, Turkey and Iran.

However, ECOWAS required one year’s notice for the departure to be effective — that deadline falls on Wednesday. The three Sahelian countries have teamed up to form a separate confederation called the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).