FG, stakeholders strategize to review the National Gender Policy on Agriculture

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, in collaboration with the International Centre for Environmental Health and Development (ICEHD) and other stakeholders, has initiated plans to review the National Gender Policy on Agriculture to advance sustainable agricultural practices, empower farmers, and enhance food security.

During a workshop held in Abuja, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Marcus Ogunbiyi, FNSE, represented by the Director of Special Duties, Mrs. Kachallah Damaturu, emphasized the need to review the policy, which had reached its five-year operational lifespan since its launch on October 31, 2019. Dr. Ogunbiyi highlighted the policy’s critical role in addressing the unique challenges faced by rural women farmers, who form the backbone of Nigeria’s agriculture sector. He acknowledged the importance of collaboration with ICEHD and other stakeholders to strengthen the policy framework, build capacity, and promote gender equality in agriculture.

He stated, “We must recognize the importance of a collaborative approach. We will work closely with ICEHD, government and non-government organizations, civil society, and the private sector to ensure our efforts are complementary and effective.”

In her welcome address, Mrs. Kachallah Damaturu reiterated that the review of the gender policy was not merely an administrative task but a chance to boost women’s participation in agriculture, address the barriers they face, and ensure equitable access to resources and opportunities. She said, “We seek to identify gaps in our current policy framework and explore innovative strategies that can empower women in agriculture. Your contributions are invaluable as we strive for a more inclusive agricultural landscape.”

Dr. Maryam Keshinro, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, represented by Director of Gender Affairs, Adamu Samaila Web, delivered a goodwill message. She described the review as an opportunity to refine and strengthen the policy to address the evolving needs of women, men, and youth in the agriculture sector. She urged all stakeholders to work collaboratively to translate the revised policy into impactful outcomes.

Key highlights of the workshop included discussions by the National Gender Steering Committee on the policy review process, an overview of the existing policy, progress made in its implementation, and findings from a situational analysis on gender-based violence in agrifood systems. The event brought together representatives from the National Council of Climate Change (NCCC), Federal Ministry of Environment, women farmers’ associations and cooperatives, AGRA, Policy Innovation Centre, Plan International, and other stakeholders.