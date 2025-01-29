Police arraign Sowore for calling Egbetokun ‘Illegal IG’

Convener of the #RevolutionNow protest Omoyele Sowore has been arraigned by the Nigeria Police Force on charges of cybercrime before Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court Abuja.

Sowore had honoured the invitation of the police on Monday, January 27, 2025, when he was questioned at the Force Criminal Investigation Department. He was subsequently granted administrative bail but rejected the conditions of bail and remained in custody.

The police later filed a 16-count charge of cybercrime against him. In count three, the police said Sowore on December 20, 2024, through his X handle, called the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, “the illegal IG of Nigeria Police Force”.

Sowore is being accused by the police of posting the picture Egbetokun on his X handle with the caption: “Mediocrity, incompetence, corruption, a country run by characterless people cannot make progress”.

The police also alleged that Sowore, through his X handle, said, “IGP Kayode Egbetokun will destroy the Nigeria police if we don’t act now”.

He pleaded not guilty to 16 count charge of alleged cybercrime.