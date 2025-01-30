Israel, Hamas poised for third hostage-prisoner exchange

Israel and Hamas were set to carry out their third hostage-prisoner exchange on Thursday, with three Israelis and five Thai captives slated for release as part of a ceasefire deal aimed at ending the Gaza war. A fourth exchange is scheduled for the weekend, but Hamas accused Israel on Wednesday of jeopardising the deal by holding up aid deliveries, an allegation Israel dismissed as “fake news”.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu identified the three Israelis to be released on Thursday as Arbel Yehud, Agam Berger and Gadi Moses, adding that five Thais held in Gaza would also be freed. Ahead of the release, which sources in Hamas and allied militant group Islamic Jihad said would take place at Jabalia refugee camp and Khan Yunis at around 0900 GMT, Islamic jihad aired video footage of Moses and Yehud hugging each other and smiling.

On Wednesday, a Moses family statement said it had “received with great excitement the wonderful news of our beloved Gadi’s return”.The ceasefire that began on January 19 hinges on the release of Israeli hostages taken during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, in exchange for 1,900 people — mostly Palestinians — in Israeli custody.

Hamas has so far released seven hostages, with 290 prisoners freed in exchange. Israel is to release 110 prisoners, including 30 minors, in exchange for the three Israelis, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club advocacy group said. The next swap on Saturday will see three Israeli men released, according to Netanyahu’s office.