NNPCL launches five mini LNG Plants

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on Thursday launched five Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) mini-plants in Ajaokuta, Kogi State.

The five LNG mini-plants are PRIME LNG, NGML/Gasnexus LNG, BUA LNG, Highland LNG, and LNG Arete. These plants will take their feedstock, which is natural gas, from natural gas pipes that are already traveling up to the Ajaokuta location.

The main source pipeline for the mini-plants are the AKK pipeline, which is the Ajaokuta-Kano-Kaduna gas pipeline being built by the Federal Government.

These plants would serve gas to parts of the country that are currently without any form of gas infrastructure.