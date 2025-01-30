PDP BoT sets up committee to resolve National Secretary position crisis

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a committee to resolve the current crisis over the position of the National Secretary of the Party. Both Samuel Anyanwu and Udeh Okoye are laying claim to the position of the national secretary and the case is currently before the courts.

The crisis took another dimension when supporters of both men clashed at the PDP secretariat on Wednesday during the party’s BoT meeting. The PDP BoT chairman, Adulphus Wabara, in a communique after the meeting, announced that the committee will be led by Barr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN.

According to Wabara, the committee is to interface with the parties, study the situation and report to the Board for further action. He noted that the Acting Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum, assured the BoT that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting will hold as scheduled in scheduled in February 2025 “to address all pertinent issues and reaffirm our shared commitment to the unity, discipline, and ideals that bind us together as members of the PDP.”

The BoT meeting was presided over by the chairman, Adolphus Wabara, and it was attended by other prominent members including the acting national chairman of the party, Umar Damagun; ex-Niger governor, Babangida Aliyu; ex-Kaduna governor, Ahmed Markafi; and ex-Jigawa governor, Sule Lamido.