One soldier dead, others injured as driver runs into troops in Lagos

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has said that a driver of a private vehicle “recklessly ran into troops” during its Bi-Annual Route March near Myhoung Barracks in Yaba, Lagos State, on Friday.

This resulted in the death of a soldier, with others sustaining various degrees of injuries, according to a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 81 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Ayeni. He said that the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary while the injured are currently receiving medical care at 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Yaba, Lagos.

Lieutenant Colonel Ayeni said that the 81 Division Military Police and other relevant security agencies are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this incident. He added that the General Officer Commanding 81 Division NA, Major General Farouk Mijinyawa, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased soldier while praying for the speedy recovery of the wounded.

The GOC also called for calm among the public as investigation into the sad occurrence has commenced. “The Division remains steadfast in its commitment to training and readiness to discharge its duties despite this devastating event.

“Furthermore, this tragic loss will not deter the Division’s dedication to safeguarding the lives and properties within its Area of Operations in accordance with the NA’s constitutional mandate,” the statement added.