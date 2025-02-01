CBN plans to curb inflation, stabilise economy – Cardoso

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, says the apex bank is determined to curb inflation and stabilise the nation’s economy.

He stated this in Abuja during the Monetary Policy Forum 2025, featuring fiscal authorities, legislative, private sector, development partners, subject-matter experts, and scholars. Speaking on the theme, ‘Managing the Disinflation Process,’ the apex bank boss reiterated that the goal of the CBN is to ensure that monetary policy remains forward-looking, adaptive, and resilient.

He said the CBN is continuing its disciplined approach to monetary policy. “Managing disinflation amidst persistent shocks requires not only robust policies but also coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities to anchor expectations and maintain investor confidence.

“Our focus must remain on price stability, the planned transition to an inflation-targeting framework, and strategies to restore purchasing power and ease economic hardship,” Cardoso said.

He stated that actions taken by the CBN have yielded measurable progress – relative stability in the FX market, narrowing exchange rate disparities, and a rise in external reserves to over $40 billion as of December 2024.