Arsenal & Man City ‘stay humble’ before round two of bitter clash

It was one of the games of the season. Manchester City v Arsenal in September at Etihad Stadium. Arsenal led, then went down to 10 men. They then mounted a magnificent rearguard action as they withstood wave after wave of City’s attacks before John Stones scrambled home an equaliser seconds from time to snatch a 2-2 draw.

And then it all kicked off. Erling Haaland threw a ball at a dejected Gabriel’s head amid the goal celebrations. When the final whistle went, Haaland told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to “stay humble”. The moment went viral swiftly, while Stones and Kyle Walker accused the Gunners of deploying the “dark arts” in their post-match interviews. This was also the match City’s crucial midfielder Rodri sustained the injury that ruled him out for the season.

Going into the game, Pep Guardiola’s team, champions for the previous four seasons, were top with a perfect record. Arsenal were also unbeaten and close behind. It felt like the pair, separated by two points at the top last season, were again likely to play out the title race. They meet at Emirates Stadium on Sunday 133 days later. Things are very different now yet the rematch is still eagerly awaited amid the backdrop of tension.