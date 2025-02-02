Being a Nollywood actor in governance not for me, says El-Rufai

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, says he is not a politician who likes to pretend like some of his colleagues do. El-Rufai said this on Saturday while appreciating an X user who commended him for a book he authored which was titled ‘Accidental Public Servant’.

The X user had stated that after reading the book, he was convinced that only a politician who intends to develop the country truly would have El-Rufai in his cabinet. “The day I read El-Rufai’s book titled Accidental Public Servant, I concluded that no politician would want @elrufai in their cabinet unless they genuinely intend to develop this country. He doesn’t know how to pretend,” the user wrote.

In his reaction to the post, El-Rufai said he doesn’t pretend, adding that “being a Nollywood actor” in governance is not for him but for some other politicians. “Thanks for your kind words, @irahabib. Truly, I don’t know how to pretend. Being a Nollywood actor in governance is for some others, not some of us. Have a nice day. – @elrufai”

Recently, El-Rufai criticised his party the All Progressives Congress (APC) for abandoning its founding principles and fostering poor leadership. “I no longer recognise the APC. No party organ has met in two years—no caucus, no NEC, nothing. You don’t even know if it is a one-man show; it’s a zero-man show.” The former governor criticised the quality of leadership emerging from political parties, attributing it to unqualified delegates. “You cannot afford to have illiterates, semi-illiterates, and cunning people as your leaders. This is why we end up with the poor leadership we have today,” he said.

El-Rufai’s criticism of the APC had prompted the Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, Daniel Bwala to ask him if he would have expressed the same view if he were a cabinet member in Tinubu’s government. “My Senior brother, if you were to be in the government and cabinet, would you have held and expressed the same position? History is replete with examples. It is a government you participated in its formation, that you now want to unseat,” he said.