Police commence Third-Party Vehicle Insurance enforcement, defaulters may pay ₦250,000 fine

The police in Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Edo states have announced the commencement of the enforcement of the mandatory minimum of Third-Party Motor Vehicle Insurance with effect from February 1, 2025. This is in compliance with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

Making this known in a statement, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, noted that vehicle owners in Lagos State are required to possess a minimum of valid third-party insurance. He advised those without any class of Insurance are advised to get insured immediately, while cautioning vehicle owners and operators against non-compliance with this essential regulation.

According to Hundeyin, failure to comply with the regulation will result in strict enforcement actions, including fines, penalties or both. “This initiative aims to ensure vehicle owners comply with stipulated insurance requirements to protect themselves and other road users,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Olanrewaju Ishola, has charged officers on this enforcement exercise to be professional, courteous but firm in the discharge of their duties. He equally warned that no form of incivility to members of the public would be tolerated by the police.