Barrister Kamorudeen Ogunlana assumes office as ninth Clerk to the National Assembly

Barrister Kamorudeen Ogunlana has officially taken over as the ninth Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA) since 1993. The handover ceremony, held at the National Assembly complex in Abuja on Saturday was attended by management staff and other dignitaries. The outgoing CNA, Sani Magaji Tambuwal, expressed gratitude during the brief ceremony, stating, “I formally hand over this document on the National Assembly to Kamorudeen Ogunlana.”

In his acceptance speech, Barrister Ogunlana praised his predecessor’s leadership and dedication, calling the day a historic moment. He commended Mr. Tambuwal for completing his tenure with his reputation intact, emphasizing that leadership is not just about starting a journey but finishing it honorably. Ogunlana also highlighted the critical role of the CNA, noting that it is one of the few offices directly created by the National Assembly Service Commission. He compared the CNA’s responsibilities to those of the Head of Service, managing over 4,000 staff, 7,000 legislative aides, and facilitating the work of key government officials, including the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Reflecting on Tambuwal’s tenure, Ogunlana acknowledged his role in strengthening the National Assembly’s financial standing, particularly in securing increased budgetary allocations. He also commended his predecessor for mentoring future leaders, stressing that true leadership is measured by the ability to groom successors. Looking ahead, Ogunlana pledged to implement a more inclusive approach to decision-making within the National Assembly management, recognizing the importance of collaboration across different expertise areas. “I intend to democratize decision-making. I have the legal and legislative background, but I cannot claim expertise in financial matters, which is why teamwork is essential,” he said.

With his vast experience and commitment to institutional growth, Ogunlana’s tenure is expected to bring strategic improvements to the National Assembly’s administration.