Spurs agree deal to sign Bayern Munich forward Tel

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign France Under-21s forward Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich. The structure of the transfer is yet to be confirmed – and it is unclear if it will be a permanent or loan deal. The 19-year-old reportedly rejected Spurs earlier this month but is now expected to move to north London.

A picture was posted by his agent Gadiri Camara on Monday appearing to show them both on board a private jet. Tottenham beat Brentford 2-0 on Sunday at Gtech Community Stadium for their first league win in eight Premier League matches. Ange Postecoglou’s side sit 14th in the table but are in the last 16 of the Europa League and the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

On Thursday, Tottenham play the second leg of their semi-final at Liverpool after Spurs won the first leg 1-0. If the Tel deal is completed, it would be the club’s second in two days after they announced the signing of Austria defender Kevin Danso on loan from Ligue 1 club Lens on Sunday.

Tel had been linked with a move to Manchester United, but European football expert Julien Laurens said Postecoglou urged the striker to opt for Spurs instead. “Ange Postecoglou spoke with Mathys Tel at length earlier today and convinced him to come to Tottenham,” said Laurens. “Huge role played by the Spurs manager to get one of the most coveted youngsters in Europe.”