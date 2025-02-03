Tems wins Best African Music Performance Grammy

Tems accepts the Best African Music Performance award for “Love Me JeJe” onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony at Peacock Theater on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP

Afrobeats singer Tems has scored her second golden gramophone at the Grammys with a win in the Best African Music Performance category.

At the 67th Recording Academy Awards, the singer bested a mainly Afrobeats nominated category with only Chris Brown as the non-Afrobeats singer with her love track Love Me Jeje.

She wards off stiff opposition from compatriots Burna Boy, Asake, and Wizkid for their joint track “MMS,” as well as Yemi Alade and the Davido and Lojay-assisted ‘Sensational’ by Chris Brown.

