Maltreatment: Passenger arrives in Lagos, NCAA summons Kenya Airways Manager

Following a verbal altercation between Kenya Airways staff at the transfer desk and a Nigerian passenger, identified as Omisore, the lady in question has arrived in Nigeria. Omisore has successfully arrived in Lagos after safely boarded a Kenyan Airways flight to the country, after a viral video captured the incident that has since drawn condemnation.

This is as the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has Kenya Airways’ acting station manager. The video which was posted by Tunde Moshood, the Special Adviser to the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, on Monday showed Omisore venting her frustration about the mistreatment of herself and other Nigerians by the airline personnel. The altercation was said to have occurred while Omisore was in Nairobi, Kenya, preparing for a connecting flight.

“Our attention has been drawn to several cases of inhuman treatments of Nigerian passengers in Nairobi by @KenyaAirways,” Moshood said. “A case of Ms. Omisore G. who flew from Manchester to Lagos, connecting-Man-CDG-NBO-LOS, only to be denied boarding in Nairobi on the 2nd leg of same ticket.”

But Kenya Airways replied Moshood via X, saying the passenger was denied boarding because it was discovered that she did not have a Schengen visa for France, which is a requirement to enter any European Union country. The airline noted that it offered an alternative route from London to Manchester, which Omisore declined, leading to a verbal altercation. “We strongly condemn such conduct. While we remain committed to delivering exceptional service, we expect all interactions to be based on mutual respect. Our employees deserve to work in a safe and dignified environment, and we do not tolerate any abuse from our employees or guests,” the airline said.

According to the statement, the video did not show the full context of the incident, alleging that Omisore later engaged in inappropriate behaviour by throwing used sanitary pads at the airline’s staff. Kenya Airways stated further that Omisore requested accommodation after being denied boarding, but noted that it does not provide accommodation in cases of visa-related issues. It explained that the incident has been reported and is under investigation by the relevant security agencies. “The incident has been reported and is under investigation by the relevant security agencies. We are committed to taking the necessary steps to ensure the well-being and safety of our employees and guests at all times,” Kenya Airways said.

But the victim was said to have safely boarded a Kenyan Airways flight heading back to Lagos, Nigeria.