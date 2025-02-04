NiMET predicts high rainfall in May, June

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has predicted high-intensity rainfall likely resulting in flash floods between May and June 2025 in coastal cities of the country. The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, made this disclosure while presenting the annual climate prediction for the year 2025 in Abuja.

He also revealed that the onset of rain is predicted to be delayed over the northern and central states of Plateau as well as parts of Kaduna, Niger, Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba, Adamawa, and Kwara. While early onset is expected over the southern states of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Anambra, and sections of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Lagos, Edo, Enugu, Imo, and Ebonyi. The rest of the country is predicted to have a normal onset.

Also, earlier than long-term average end-of-rainy season is predicted over parts of Zamfara, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Plateau, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, FCT, Ekiti, and Ondo states. A delayed end of the season is expected over parts of Kaduna, Nasarawa, Benue, Lagos, Kwara, Taraba, Oyo, Ogun, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Enugu states.

Furthermore, temperatures are expected to be generally above the long-term average across the country. Both daytime and nighttime temperatures are predicted to be warmer than the long-term average over most parts of the country in January, February, March, and May. However, April day and nighttime temperatures are predicted to be generally cooler than normal, while warmer than normal temperatures are likely over most of the northern states.

While concluding his presentation, Keyamo advised persons engaged in rain-fed agriculture and other rainfall dependant activities to refer to the predicted onset dates in the Seasonal Climate Change document or consult the Nigerian Meteorological Agency for details.