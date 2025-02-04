NIS 50th Anniversary: NSC Chairman Dikko Advocates Unity, Research, and Sports Development

Plans Underway to Elevate NIS to University of Sports

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, has called for enhanced collaboration among sports stakeholders to drive grassroots development, foster national unity, and reposition Nigeria’s sports sector as a major economic force. Dikko made this assertion during the 50th anniversary and 9th Convocation ceremony of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) in Lagos.

Highlighting the importance of unity and research in sports development, Dikko emphasized that the sector must transition from being solely competition-driven to a structured industry focused on value addition and economic growth. “The path to greater sports development demands unity and cooperation. Sports is a bridge builder, and I encourage all stakeholders to embrace collaboration. Through our collective strength, we can realize our shared goals,” he stated.

Dikko reiterated the federal government’s commitment to repositioning Nigerian sports through the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE) program. According to him, the newly structured NSC is focused on creating a dynamic ecosystem where sports training, research, and innovation thrive, ensuring that Nigerian athletes compete at global standards. Commending NIS for its strategic role in producing world-class coaches, managers, and administrators, Dikko noted that the institution is critical to the actualization of the government’s ambitious sports development agenda.

“Students now have access to state-of-the-art facilities that match global standards, positioning them to compete on the world stage. The leadership and infrastructure deficit is gradually being addressed, and the NIS remains central to our vision of producing top-tier sports professionals,” he added. Dikko also praised the grassroots football coaching initiative launched in collaboration with the Lagos State Football Association, describing it as a “commendable approach to sustainable sports development in the country.” As part of efforts to further strengthen sports education and professional training, Dikko revealed that plans are in motion to upgrade the National Institute for Sports into a full-fledged University of Sports. He assured that the NSC would spearhead the process to ensure the institution attains this status.

In his address to the graduating students, Dikko charged them with the responsibility of effecting meaningful change in Nigeria’s sports sector. “Armed with knowledge and skills, you are the future leaders and change-makers in sports. I encourage you to uphold the values of discipline, integrity, and excellence instilled in you by NIS,” he urged. During the event, several distinguished personalities were recognized with Fellowship awards, including Senator Simon Bako Lalong, Hon. Kunle Soname, Dr. Danladi Bako, Ms. Lucy Ejike, Mr. Allen Onyema, Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, and Dr. Awoture Eleyae (posthumous). Special recognition awards were also presented to ace broadcaster Modele Sharafa Yusuf and the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale.

The event underscored the growing importance of structured sports education and the federal government’s commitment to leveraging sports as a tool for economic growth and national cohesion.