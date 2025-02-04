Spending up on last year as Man City go big in transfer window

Premier League clubs spent around £370m in the winter transfer window, significantly up on the £100m paid out last year, with Manchester City spending almost as much as the other 19 top-flight teams combined. While spending is up, it is still way down on the 2023 record of £815m.

The £50m signing of midfielder Nico Gonzalez from Porto just before Monday’s 23:00 GMT deadline took Manchester City’s total spending to around £180m, according to Football Transfers as manager Pep Guardiola was given the backing to try and improve the defending champions’ current form. City’s is the second-highest spend in a winter window ever, behind Chelsea in 2023, who spent £275m.

Manchester City spend big to rescue their season

This season has not gone to plan for Manchester City. A dreadful run of form in November and December during which they lost six out of eight Premier League games saw their hopes of defending the title once again all but ended.

Meanwhile, hanging over them is the outcome of the 115 charges they face for allegedly breaking the financial rules of the Premier League. But they made the biggest moves during the winter window, signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush for £59m, Palmeiras’ Vitor Reis for £29.6m, and Lens’ Abdukodir Khusanov for £33.6m before completing their business with £50m Gonzalez just before Monday’s deadline. They also signed Argentina Under-17 midfielder Claudio Echeverri for £12.5m but immediately loaned him back to River Plate.

Despite the outlay of around £180m, their net spend for the 2024-25 season so far stands at £67m, helped by the departure of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid last summer for an initial £64.4m, while defender Joao Cancelo moved to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in a £21.2m deal. It is rare for Manchester City to spend big in the winter window but this has been the most they have laid out since the £225m in the 2017 summer window.