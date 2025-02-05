Lagos Assembly members meet with Tinubu over leadership crisis

The leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly is yet to be over, since the removal of the former speaker Mudashiru Obasa on January 13, 2025. Some members of the Lagos State House of Assembly are currently in Abuja to meet with President Bola Tinubu over the leadership crisis at the assembly.

On Monday, February 3rd, members of the Governor’s Advisory Council and members of the Lagos State House of Assembly held a meeting at Lagos House Marina to discuss the issues at the assembly. The meeting was attended by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Kadri Hamzat, leader of the GAC, Tajudeen Olusi and other members.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, the development over Obasa’s removal would invariably be part of the issue to be addressed. Since Obasa’s removal on January 13 by 32 members of the House, it had generated political tensions which sparked significant controversy in the Lagos State political landscape. The Department of State Services (DSS) had on Thursday, January 30, 2025, waded over a petition allegedly filed by Obasa concerning his removal as Speaker.

The DSS investigation followed Obasa’s alleged claims that his removal was politically motivated and involved misconduct, abuse of office, and financial mismanagement. After questioning the lawmakers for about six hours, all the detained lawmakers were released late Thursday.