NSC DG Bukola Olopade prioritizes staff training for enhanced sports development

The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Hon. Bukola Olopade, has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to the continuous training and retraining of its staff, emphasizing the need for scientific productivity in Nigerian sports. Olopade made this statement during a surprise visit to a meeting between newly appointed Federation Secretaries and the Director of the Federation of Elite Athletes Department (FEAD), Olumide Bamiduro.

“One of the key gaps we identified upon assuming office was the lack of structured training and retraining for staff,” Olopade noted. “This is why we have tasked our Directors to identify talented professionals within their departments who can benefit from both local and international capacity-building programs.” Highlighting the evolving nature of the global sports industry, the DG stressed that 2025 will see a strong push for training initiatives aimed at enhancing the Commission’s productivity and efficiency.

He also urged the Federation Secretaries to align with the Commission’s vision, particularly the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria Sports Economy (RHINSE) campaign, which seeks to transform the nation’s sports landscape. “As Federation Secretaries, you are at the forefront of shaping the future of Nigerian sports. Our goal is to empower you to drive your federations independently and effectively,” Olopade said.

Addressing concerns about the newly introduced Chief Operating Officers (COOs), he clarified their role as facilitators rather than disruptors. “They are here to support you. I encourage you to foster a collaborative relationship with them to maximize our collective impact.”

FEAD Director Olumide Bamiduro expressed appreciation for the DG’s visit, describing it as a reaffirmation of the ongoing reforms and the leadership’s dedication to fulfilling President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s sports development mandate.