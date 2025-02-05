UPDATED: PDP BoT recognises Ude Okoye as authentic National Secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT) has recognised Ude Okoye as the party’s authentic National Secretary. They urged the party’s national working committee to immediately swear him in as the substantive national secretary of the party.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja on Wednesday over the party’s lingering crisis. The meeting has in attendance the BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara; Secretary of the BoT, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.

Others included former governors Achike Udenwa, Sam Egwu, Babangida Aliyu, and Senator Ben Obi among others.

At the gathering the BoT received report from the former Minister of Special Duties, Tamini Turaki, who was mandated to study the çourt’s documents submitted by both the PDP National Secretary, Samuel Nayanwu and Sunday Udeh-Okoye who has been contesting the legality of his office.

In his opening remarks, the BoT Chairman commended the PDP governors for asking that the National Working Committee of the party holds its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in March. The BoT Chairman also cited the violence that occurred last week, as the reason why they will not hold their meetings at the Wadata Plaza until security is restored in the secretariat.

Both Okoye and Senator Samuel Anyanwu are laying claim to the PDP Secretary’s office, a development that is now pitching members of the party against one another.