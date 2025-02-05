World Cancer Day: WHO advocates adoption of Global Initiatives to tackle disease

As part of measures to address the health challenges posed by cancer, the World Health Organization (WHO) has advocated for the adoption of the Global Cancer Initiatives such as Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC), Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative (CCEI) and the Global Breast Cancer Initiative. The WHO Country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo made the call on Tuesday in Abuja at the 2025 World Cancer Day commemoration.

This year’s commemoration on World Cancer Day has the theme “United by Unique” and a sub-theme “United in our goals, Unique in our needs.” “I must begin by commending the Honorable Minister of State, Health, and Social Services, and his team, National Cancer Control Programme and the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment for the leadership and coordination of all cancer activities in the country.” I would also like to commend all stakeholders present here including cancer survivors for your individual and combined effort towards raising awareness, prevention and control of cancer in Nigeria.

“The theme for this year “United by Unique” highlights that everyone’s cancer experience is unique, but people can come together to fight cancer. “The theme focuses on a people-centered approach to cancer care. This approach aims to put the needs of individuals, families, and communities at the center of health system. “We should not focus just on treating the disease, but we adopt perspectives and experiences of individuals, careers, families and communities as participants in, and beneficiaries of health systems that respond to their needs and preferences in holistic ways.

“To support member states in their efforts towards cancer prevention, treatment and control, WHO advocates for adoption of Global Cancer Initiatives such as Global Initiative for Childhood Cancer (GICC), Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative (CCEI) and the Global Breast Cancer Initiative.” Hon. Minister, I am delighted that Nigeria already adopted these initiatives and prioritized cancer and NCDs in general in Health Sector Renewal Initiative through Sector Wide Approach (SWAp).

“WHO remains commitment to support the implementation of raising public awareness, prevention, treatment and control of cancer in Nigeria through SWAp. I enjoin us all to do our part as we support the government in its fight against cancer”.