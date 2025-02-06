Be patient with Tinubu, he means well for Nigeria – Wike tells Nigerians

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has assured Nigerians of better days ahead under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Wike, who was in Ibadan to commiserate with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on the loss of his elder brother, asked the citizens to be patient with the President.

According to the minister, Tinubu means well for Nigerians as the policies initiated by the current administration were designed to achieve results. “On the current state of the nation, I would just say that the people should be patient. But this country was something else a few years ago. This country was gone and if we want a remedy, with what Mr President is doing today, we need to be patient. It will take time,” Wike said.

“So, on the policies that Mr President is putting in place, they will have some effects and people will have to feel them but, at the end of the day, we will achieve what we are supposed to achieve. “For me, nobody should panic, because Mr President means well for the country and Nigerians should expect better things.” The minister recalled that the country was at the brink before the current administration came to power.

According to him, the policies introduced by the Tinubu administration were necessitated by the need to change things for the good of the country. Wike was accompanied to the South-Western state by some members of the former G-5 Governors Forum. They included former governors Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Others are Senators Sandy Onor, Philip Aduda, Olaka Nwogu, Mao Ohuabunwa, and former House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Chibudom Nwuche.