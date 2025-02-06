Cruciate knee ligament injury for Man Utd’s Martinez

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury which the club believe is set to rule him out for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old was taken off on a stretcher late on during the home defeat by Crystal Palace on Sunday with an issue United boss Ruben Amorim described at the time as a “serious situation”.

“Assessment of the injury is ongoing to determine the appropriate course of treatment and the timescale for his rehabilitation,” Manchester United said on Thursday. “Everyone at Manchester United wishes Lisandro Martinez strength for a successful recovery and we will be supporting him every step of the way.”

Martinez’s absence will be a blow for Amorim as he tries to improve the fortunes of the Old Trafford side. United are 13th in the Premier League after the defeat by Palace, which was the club’s seventh loss in 13 home games this season. The news comes at a time when there are renewed doubts over the fitness of left-back Luke Shaw, who has not started a game for United in almost 12 months.

“Licha [Martinez] is really important for us, not just as a football player but the character he has, especially in this hard moment,” Amorim said after the Palace game. “Now it’s time for us to help Licha.”