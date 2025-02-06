NIS to launch contactless passport application system in Europe on Friday

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it will roll out the contactless passport application system in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Ireland on Friday. This is according to a statement from the NIS issued on Wednesday by its spokesman AS Akinlabi.

“This initiative set for launch on 7th of February 2025 will enable Nigerians in the Diaspora to apply for and renew their passports online from the comfort of their homes,” the NIS Comptroller General Kemi Nanna Nandap said when she paid a courtesy call on the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa in Abuja.

Akinlabi said the move followed “the roll-out of the contactless passport application system in Canada on 5th November 2024”. “For emphasis, the Contactless Passport Application which is currently available on Google Play Store (NIS mobile), is designed to allow Nigerians to renew their passports without visiting any Passport Centre for biometric enrollment,” the NIS said.

“The Service reiterates its commitment to innovative and efficient service delivery to Nigerians anywhere in the world.” “The launch of the contactless passport application solution in Europe is a significant step towards efficient, secure, and convenient travel document management for Nigerians in the diaspora,” Dabiri-Erewa said.

“NiDCOM will continue to support, monitor, and collaborate with the NIS to ensure the success of this initiative”