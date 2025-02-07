Badminton Federation of Nigeria appoints Blessing Ekwe Chisalam as Chief Operating Officer

The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) has appointed sports management expert, Blessing Ekwe Chisalam, as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a strategic move aimed at advancing the sport’s growth in the country. Ms. Blessing, a passionate sports scientist, holds a master’s degree in sports management and has a strong background in sports administration. Her expertise comes at a time when Nigerian badminton is experiencing rapid development, both at the grassroots and international levels.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, has emphasized the need for sustained efforts to build on these achievements, stating that the BFN must “not rest on its oars” as the sport continues to gain momentum. BFN President, Francis Orbih, expressed confidence in Ms. Blessing’s appointment, highlighting her qualifications and alignment with the federation’s vision:

“We need someone who can project badminton with a positive image and align with our dreams and aspirations as a federation. Ms. Blessing is highly competent, a sports scientist with a master’s degree in sports management, and understands the physiology of the sports ecosystem. Her appointment will be instrumental in driving the growth of badminton in Nigeria.” As COO, Ms. Blessing will focus on expanding the sport’s outreach, enhancing its economic appeal, and improving administration and competition structures within the federation. With her extensive experience, she is expected to play a key role in strengthening Nigerian badminton’s operations in line with the National Sports Commission’s strategic objectives.

Her appointment signals a new era for badminton in Nigeria, as the federation aims to cement its place among the leading sports organizations in the country.