House of Reps move to convert Michael Okpara University into Conventional Institution

The House of Representatives has taken a significant step toward transforming Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, into a conventional university, as lawmakers passed a bill for its second reading during Thursday’s plenary session. The bill, titled “An Act to Establish the Michael Okpara University, Umudike to Make Comprehensive Provisions for its Due Management and Administration and for Related Matters,” was sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, along with six other lawmakers.

Leading the debate, co-sponsor Hon. Kelechi Nwogu highlighted the need to expand the university’s mandate beyond agriculture. Established in 1992 as a specialized institution under the Federal Universities of Agriculture Act, the lawmaker argued that a conventional university status would enhance interdisciplinary research and collaboration across diverse fields such as engineering, health sciences, and social sciences. Hon. Nwogu further explained that integrating agricultural studies with engineering could drive innovations in mechanized farming, while partnerships with health sciences could advance research into nutrition and food security.

“As an institution primarily focused on agricultural sciences, MOUAU has contributed significantly to Nigeria’s agricultural development. However, broadening its scope to include diverse disciplines would amplify its impact across multiple domains,” he stated.

According to him, transitioning to a conventional university would bring several advantages, including:

Diversified Academic Programs:

The institution could introduce courses in Arts, Medicine, Law, Social Sciences, and Humanities, attracting a more diverse student population.

Enhanced Research Opportunities:

Programs in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and environmental sciences would prepare students for a rapidly evolving job market.

Increased Funding Prospects:

A broader academic focus could unlock funding from organizations that support disciplines beyond agriculture, including grants for research in technology, medicine, and social sciences.

Improved Global Recognition: Conventional universities often rank higher due to their wider educational and societal impact.

Following deliberations, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, put the bill to a voice vote, after which it was passed and referred to the Committee on University Education for further legislative action.

The move marks a crucial step toward reshaping the educational landscape of Michael Okpara University, positioning it for greater academic and research impact on both national and global scales.