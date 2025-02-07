Man City to face Chelsea in Champions League quarters

Manchester City will face Chelsea in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Champions League, while Arsenal have been drawn against Real Madrid. Women’s Super League champions Chelsea will travel to City for the first leg before hosting Gareth Taylor’s side in the second leg.

Arsenal, winners of the competition’s previous format in 2007, will host the second leg against Real Madrid after qualifying as group winners. It is the first time that three English teams have progressed to the last-16 stage. Should Arsenal progress, they will avoid meeting a fellow English team until the final as they have been drawn against the winners of Bayern Munich versus Lyon in the semi-finals.

Chelsea or City will face the winners of the tie between two-time German winners Wolfsburg and current holders Barcelona. The draw means Chelsea and City will face each another four times within the space of 12 days across three competitions. The two clubs meet in the League Cup final on 15 March and again in the WSL on 23 March.

The Champions League quarter-final first leg will be held before the WSL match, either on 18 or 19 March, with the second leg on either 26 or 27 March.The semi-final first legs are scheduled for 19 or 20 April, with the second legs on 26 or 27 April.

Women’s Champions League quarter-finals

Manchester City v Chelsea

Real Madrid v Arsenal

Wolfsburg v Barcelona

Bayern Munich v Lyon

Quarter-finals

First leg: 18/19 March

Second leg: 26/27 March

Semi-finals

First leg: 19/20 April

Second leg: 26/27 April