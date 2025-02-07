NASPRI partners with IIPS to train military personnel in cutting-edge graphics and printing technology

The Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) has forged a strategic partnership with the International Institute for Publishing Studies (IIPS) at the University of Abuja to equip military personnel with advanced skills in graphics design and printing technology.

Led by NASPRI Commandant, Lt. Col. Adamu Ngulde, a delegation comprising officers and students visited IIPS to formalize the collaboration. The initiative aims to train students of XI Graphics Design and Printing in line with global best practices, ensuring they meet the evolving demands of the Nigerian military’s communication and publication needs. Speaking at the event, Lt. Col. Ngulde emphasized NASPRI’s commitment to providing practical knowledge and industry exposure. He encouraged students to be open-minded, ask questions, and uphold the highest level of discipline as military personnel.

He also expressed gratitude to the Director of IIPS, Prof. Chris Wolumati Ogbondah, for his swift approval of the training program. In response, Prof. Ogbondah welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed the military’s importance to national pride. He assured them of top-tier training, covering all essential graphic design applications and exposing students to modern printing technologies available at the University’s Publishing Centre. The visit concluded with a guided tour of the institute’s facilities, led by former and current General Managers of UniAbuja Printing Limited, Alh. Abdulwasiu Mustapha and Mr. Eguzoro Gideon, followed by a group photograph session.

This partnership marks a significant step in modernizing the Nigerian military’s media and communication capabilities, ensuring personnel remain at the forefront of contemporary publishing and design technologies.