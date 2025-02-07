NSC Chairman backs move to unify Football Supporters Clubs

In a significant step towards strengthening support for Nigerian football, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, has endorsed the ongoing efforts to unify the nation’s football supporters clubs. Dikko welcomed representatives of various supporters clubs to his office, commending their decision to harmonize and work together under a single umbrella. Using a metaphor, he likened their unity to a bundle of broomsticks: “If you single out broomsticks, you could so easily break them one after the other. But when you put them together as a bunch, you cannot break the broom.”

The delegation, led by Mr. Vincent Okumagba, briefed the NSC Chairman on the outcome of a meeting summoned by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), where the groups agreed to set aside their differences and work as one for the greater good of Nigerian football and sports in general. A Call for Unity in Support of Nigerian Football. Dikko urged the supporters clubs to intensify their efforts toward unity, emphasizing that a collective approach would enhance the overall impact of their support.

“You must come together and work as a group so that we can achieve the desired goal,” he stated. “When we are all working together towards the same goal, success is guaranteed. When you see the army and police marching, they march at the same time, but once one person falters, everything comes to zero.” While acknowledging that the decision to unify rests with the clubs themselves, Dikko stressed that a single, coordinated supporters club would provide the best backing for the national team.

“We want everyone to be in one Supporters Club, but we won’t be the ones to force you. You have to meet and agree to be one. You have to unite in the interest of the sport you all claim to love,” he said.

Focus on World Cup Qualification

Beyond unity, the NSC Chairman reminded the delegation of the immediate task at hand—ensuring the Super Eagles secure a spot in the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

“Our task now is to make sure that we get that World Cup ticket. We have to be focused and put all our energy into getting that done. What is home advantage when the supporters are not behind you as a group? We all need to come together and sing in one voice to give our players the home advantage that they need,” he emphasized.

Dikko assured the clubs of the Commission’s full support in their mission to rally behind the national team. “We in the Commission myself, my DG, and the staff are fully supporting and enforcing this move to have a unified group. We are here to render any support you need from us,” he concluded.

Key Stakeholders in Attendance

The meeting saw the presence of top figures in Nigerian football support, including:

Vincent Okumagba – President, Super Eagles Supporters Club

Hon. Sunday Gulong – President, Nigeria Eagles Supporters Club

Amb. Abimbola Ariyo – National Secretary, Nigeria Eagles Supporters Club

Amb. Kemi Ogunfuwa – President, Football Fans Club of Nigeria

Umar Shehu – Northern Coordinator, Super Eagles Supporters Club amongst others.