NSC Chairman promises inclusive approach to sports development

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Mallam Shehu Dikko, has reaffirmed his commitment to inclusivity in sports administration, pledging to engage all key stakeholders in the implementation of President Bola Tinubu’s sports economy and grassroots development mandates. During a courtesy visit from the Association of Former Female Athletes of Nigeria (AFFAN), Dikko emphasized the importance of collaboration in achieving national sports objectives.

“We have a clear mandate from the President to build the sports economy and enhance grassroots sports development,” he stated. “To achieve this, we must involve all stakeholders. That is why our doors remain open to meaningful engagement. We welcome input and ideas rather than resorting to public complaints.” The NSC chairman also promised to revisit the previous administration’s commitment to including AFFAN in the boards of Sports Federations. “Since the former minister had already approved your inclusion, we will explore ways to implement that decision,” he assured.

Recognizing the historical contributions of female athletes to Nigeria’s sporting achievements, Dikko highlighted plans to ensure women’s representation in major sporting events. “We acknowledge the impact of female athletes in securing laurels for the country. Just as we have agreed with Olympians on the inclusion of ex-internationals in our teams, we will ensure that women are adequately represented,” he added.

Additionally, he outlined plans to decentralize sports administration by strengthening the Commission’s zonal offices. According to him, “These offices will operate as mini sports commissions, each led by a Federal Sports Commissioner tasked with talent discovery. There is already budgetary provision for these zonal offices, which will focus on school sports as a foundation for grassroots development.”

The visit was led by AFFAN President, Dr. Toyin Aluko.