Trump sanctions ICC for ‘Illegitimate’ Israel, US probes

US President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on the International Criminal Court Thursday for “illegitimate and baseless” investigations targeting America and its ally Israel, the White House said.

Trump signed an executive order saying the court in The Hague had “abused its power” by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who held talks with the US president on Tuesday. He ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court’s investigations.

The names of the individuals were not immediately released, but previous US sanctions under Trump had targeted the court’s prosecutor. Trump’s order said the tribunal had engaged in “llegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel,” referring to ICC probes into alleged war crimes by US service members in Afghanistan and Israeli troops in Gaza.

Neither the United States nor Israel are members of the court. There was no immediate reaction from the ICC. But the Netherlands, the court’s host country, said it “regrets” Trump’s sanctions order. “The court’s work is essential in the fight against impunity,” Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp said on X.

The sanctions are a show of support after Netanyahu’s visit to the White House, during which Trump unveiled a plan for the United States to “take over” Gaza and move Palestinians to other Middle Eastern countries. The UN and legal experts have said Trump’s plan would be illegal under international law. Forcible displacement is also a crime under the ICC’s governing Rome Statute.