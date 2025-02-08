Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages in fifth Gaza exchange

Hamas militants handed over three Israeli hostages on Saturday as part of the fifth exchange under a fragile Gaza ceasefire, with 183 prisoners held by Israel due to be released later in the day. The swap comes after US President Donald Trump proposed clearing out the Gaza Strip of its inhabitants and for the United States to take over the Palestinian territory — a plan that has sparked global uproar and been rejected by Hamas.

Jubilant crowds in Israel’s commercial hub Tel Aviv cheered as they watched live footage of the three hostages, flanked by masked gunmen, brought on stage in Deir el-Balah before being handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The stage was festooned with a banner bearing images of destroyed Israeli armoured vehicles and a dejected-looking Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s Prime Minister.

Dozens of armed Hamas fighters had formed a cordon around the open area where the release took place, apparently to control crowds of onlookers. The three hostages were identified as Eli Sharabi, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami. Sharabi, 52, was at his home in kibbutz Beeri with his British-born wife and their two daughters when militants stormed it. The armed men shot their dog, before locking the family in their safe room and setting it on fire. The bodies of his wife and two daughters were later identified.

Levy was abducted from the Nova music festival, where gunmen murdered his wife. Ben Ami, who has dual Israeli-German citizenship, turned 56 in captivity.