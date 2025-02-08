ICPC arrests NSCDC Deputy Commandant, ex-Navy Admiral over alleged N3 billion fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested Adam Imam Yusuf, a Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kogi State, over allegations of diverting more than N3 billion in public funds.

Yusuf, who had been on the run, was apprehended at his residence in Gwagwalada, Abuja, and is set to face prosecution. Investigations by the ICPC linked him to a fraud scheme allegedly masterminded by Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin (rtd.), a former Chief of Naval Staff, alongside Brigadier General Ishaya Bauka Gangum (rtd.). According to ICPC findings, the fraudulent operation involved 92 fictitious companies none of which were registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). The illicit funds were traced to Lahab Integrated, Gate Coast Properties, and other affiliated firms, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including several filling stations.

So far, four properties have been forfeited to the government, while legal proceedings are ongoing to reclaim the remaining assets. The ICPC has also intensified efforts to track down other individuals implicated in the case who remain at large. The anti-corruption commission reiterated its commitment to holding public officials accountable and ensuring that illegally acquired assets are recovered for the state.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities say the investigation is still active, and more arrests may follow as they uncover further details about the financial transactions involved.