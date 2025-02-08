Lagos signs MoU with Summa Group to Construct Lekki-Epe Int’l Airport

Lagos State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with construction company, Summa Group, for the development and construction of international airport around the Lekki-Epe axis.

This was disclosed by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement on his X handle on Saturday. Governor Sanwo-Olu said the Lekki-Epe International Airport will facilitate travel and create new opportunities for businesses and residents throughout the state.

The statement read, “We signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the internationally acclaimed construction company, Summa Group, to develop and construct the much-awaited Lekki-Epe International Airport. “This groundbreaking initiative is an essential part of our vision to improve connectivity in Lagos, stimulate economic growth, and draw in global investments.

“The Lekki-Epe International Airport will facilitate travel and create new opportunities for businesses and residents throughout the state. Lagos leads, always.”

