2027: Kwankwaso, Aregbesola meet in Lagos

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has met with the immediate past Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola, at his Lagos residence. The duo met on Saturday amid calls for a credible opposition to sack President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general elections.

Kwankwaso disclosed the meeting in a post on X, saying they held talks on national issues. “This evening, I had the pleasure to visit the former Governor of Osun State and former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, at his residence in Lagos. “The meeting afforded us the opportunity to engage in discussions on national politics, governance, and the future of Nigeria’s democratic landscape.”

Aregbesola, a two-term governor of Osun State, fell out with President Tinubu over the second-term governorship ambition of his successor, Gboyega Oyetola. Oyetola governed Osun State from 2018 to 2022 and lost his re-election to Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Upon losing the grip of Osun State, he was called to serve as Minister of Marine and Blue Economy under President Tinubu’s administration.

On the other hand, Kwankwaso was the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the 2023 elections.