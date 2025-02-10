Nnamdi Kanu questions court jurisdiction as Justice Nyako adjourns case indefinitely

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, questioned the jurisdiction of his alleged terrorism case when he re-appeared before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court for the resumed hearing of his protracted case.

Despite Kanu’s insistence that Justice Nyako has no jurisdiction over his case, the judge adjourned the matter indefinitely. Kanu was brought into Nigeria in June 2021 and has since been detained and tried for alleged terrorism. His trial was stalled after Justice Nyako recused herself from the case following an oral application by the defendant on September 24, 2024.

The IPOB leader had directly told the judge that he no longer had confidence in her handling of his trial. However, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho, reverted the file to Nyako on the ground that Kanu’s application must be brought formally before the court through a motion on notice.

Consequently, in a letter dated December 5, 2024, addressed to the Deputy Chief Registrar, Adegboyega Awomolo, the prosecution counsel, asked the court to fix a date for the commencement of the trial.