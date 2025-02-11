Flying Eagles set for Egypt friendlies as preparation for AFCON U20 heats up

Nigeria’s U-20 national team, the Flying Eagles, have resumed camp ahead of a crucial two-match tour of Egypt as part of their build-up to the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire. Head Coach Aliyu Zubairu has invited 30 players to the team’s training camp in Abuja, where they will fine-tune their tactics before heading to Cairo for friendly matches against Egypt’s U-20 side on February 25 and 27.

According to Team Administrator Aliyu Lawal Ibrahim, the matches will serve as key tests for the seven-time African champions as they gear up for the continental tournament, scheduled for April 26 – May 18 in Côte d’Ivoire. The top four teams from the competition will earn tickets to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile later this year.

Flying Eagles’ Road to Côte d’Ivoire 2025

The Flying Eagles secured their place at the AFCON U-20 tournament after winning the WAFU-B U-20 Championship in Togo last October. In the final, they defeated arch-rivals Ghana 3-1 to claim the regional title.

Nigeria boasts an illustrious history at the U-20 level, having been crowned African champions seven times (1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011, and 2015). On the global stage, they finished as runners-up at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 1989 and 2005. The team also made a deep run in last year’s tournament in Argentina before bowing out in the quarter-finals after a narrow extra-time defeat to South Korea.

Squad for Egypt Friendlies

Coach Zubairu has assembled a blend of home-based talent for the Egypt tour, with players drawn from various clubs across Nigeria’s domestic leagues.

Goalkeepers:

Ifeanyi Harcourt (Sporting Lagos)

Light Emerenonye (Diamond Academy)

Abubakar Rufai (Mavlon FC)

Defenders:

Adamu Maigari (El-Kanemi Warriors)

Daniel Bameyi (Bayelsa United)

Kenneth Igbokwe (Enugu Rangers)

Haruna Aliyu (Wikki Tourists)

Musa Ademu (Wireless FC)

Shamsudeen Muhammad (Mavlon FC)

Ibrahim Abdullahi

Shamsudeen Ishaq (Grassrunner FC)

Steven Jolomi (Mavlon FC)

Midfielders:

Raphael Oyebanji (Shuffle Select FC)

Mohammed Ibrahim (Niger Tornadoes)

Kizito Opara (Campus Academy)

Alabi Sulaiman Jojo (El-Kanemi Warriors)

Sulaiman Abubakar (Diamond Academy)

Shafiu Adamu (Wikki Tourists)

Cletus Simon (Mavlon FC)

Forwards:

Bidemi Amole (Real Sapphire Academy)

Clinton Japhet (Enyimba FC)

Matthew Chukwusa (Morack Academy)

Nasiru Salihu (El-Kanemi Warriors)

Divine Olisha (Fostar Academy)

Jerry Salami (Aspire Academy)

Oluwaseyi Akinfenwa (Real Sapphire Academy)

Shola Adelami (Ikorodu City)

Abdulrahaman Ishaq (Sport Supply Academy)

Ezekiel Anthony (Aspire Academy)

Sodiq Olalekan Adewunmi (Jaguar Sports FC)

The Flying Eagles will be hoping to fine-tune their squad and tactics ahead of their quest for another continental triumph in Côte d’Ivoire. Stay tuned for more updates on Nigeria’s U-20 team as they prepare for the AFCON U-20 tournament.